SBS Filipino

3D printing offers hope for bone cancer patients

SBS Filipino

3d bones

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2017 at 5:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Sarah Abo, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS

Quality of life for bone cancer patients is set to improve thanks to 3D printing technology developed by Australian researchers. Image: (R to L) Bone with tumour; current implant; new 3D printed, bespoke implant (SBS)

Published 2 November 2017 at 5:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Sarah Abo, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
Rather than face lengthy waits for a prosthetic, surgeons soon hope to operate using a tailor-made implant, that can be created within minutes.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul