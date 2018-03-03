SBS Filipino

40th Mardi Gras: bigger and brighter celebration for Filipino LGBTIQs too

SBS Filipino

Mardi Gras parade

Finals of the Mardi Gras International Queen last year Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 March 2018 at 12:46pm, updated 3 March 2018 at 12:56pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Joining in this year's Mardi Gras milestone, the Filipino LGBTQI community will parade in a bigger and brighter float with colourful decorations imported from the Philippines.

Published 3 March 2018 at 12:46pm, updated 3 March 2018 at 12:56pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This year's event celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1978 first demonstration in Sydney and Australia's passage of same-sex marriage law late last year.

Aside from showcasing the Mardi Gras International Queen 2018 winners, the Flagcom and Friends float will also highlight how much fun the Philippines is as a tourist destination.

Charles Chan tells the details.

Mardi Gras parade
Flagcom and Friends members and officials (L-R) Albert Prias, Marcus Rivera, Michelle Baltazar and Christine (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul