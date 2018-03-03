40th Mardi Gras: bigger and brighter celebration for Filipino LGBTIQs too

This year's event celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1978 first demonstration in Sydney and Australia's passage of same-sex marriage law late last year.
Aside from showcasing the Mardi Gras International Queen 2018 winners, the Flagcom and Friends float will also highlight how much fun the Philippines is as a tourist destination.
Charles Chan tells the details.
Flagcom and Friends members and officials (L-R) Albert Prias, Marcus Rivera, Michelle Baltazar and Christine (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino