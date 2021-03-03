SBS Filipino

$450 million allocated to overhaul aged care sector

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the inquiry is a step towards generational change but he admits it's been a harrowing process. Source: AAP

Published 3 March 2021 at 5:03pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A Royal Commission report into Australia's aged system is recommending fundamental reform after the inquiry identified failures in the sector.

highlights
  • Care, dignity and respect are the themes in the title but the report states the extent of substandard care in the system is both deeply concerning and unacceptable.
  • The report features almost 150 recommendations, including the creation of a new Aged Care Act.
  • $18 million will be spent to strengthen oversight of home care packages which give Australians the chance to keep living at home with support.
The federal government is allocating more than $450 million to overhaul the aged care sector and vowing to lead cultural changes in Australia.

 

