$450 million allocated to overhaul aged care sector

highlights Care, dignity and respect are the themes in the title but the report states the extent of substandard care in the system is both deeply concerning and unacceptable.

The report features almost 150 recommendations, including the creation of a new Aged Care Act.

$18 million will be spent to strengthen oversight of home care packages which give Australians the chance to keep living at home with support.

The federal government is allocating more than $450 million to overhaul the aged care sector and vowing to lead cultural changes in Australia.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories















