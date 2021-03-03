$450 million allocated to overhaul aged care sector

highlights
- Care, dignity and respect are the themes in the title but the report states the extent of substandard care in the system is both deeply concerning and unacceptable.
- The report features almost 150 recommendations, including the creation of a new Aged Care Act.
- $18 million will be spent to strengthen oversight of home care packages which give Australians the chance to keep living at home with support.
The federal government is allocating more than $450 million to overhaul the aged care sector and vowing to lead cultural changes in Australia.
