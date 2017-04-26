457, 485 Visas and Citizenship

Photo: Johanna Bertumen Nonato, Registered Migration Agent at SBS Studios in Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Published 26 April 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 1:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Do you need to withdraw your 457 Visa application? Experts say not all applications will be affected by the recent changes. Cooks are still welcome to work in Australia but can no longer apply for permanent residency. Workers in the IT sector are still welcome but not all are in demand. Registered Migration Agent Johanna Bertumen Nonato explains the changes that will affect Filipinos who are currently working under the 457 Visa scheme at those who plan to apply to work in Australia.
Published 26 April 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 1:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share