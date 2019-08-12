47th Council of Australian Governments (COAG) starts in Cairns

Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivers his introductory remarks during the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) meeting in Cairns, Friday, August 9, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 12 August 2019 at 12:30pm, updated 12 August 2019 at 12:36pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
State and territory leaders have made pledges to reform the way Australia manages recycling, vocational education, mental health issues and the Murray-Darling Basin. The announcements came at the 47th general meeting of the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) in Cairns.
Published 12 August 2019 at 12:30pm, updated 12 August 2019 at 12:36pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share