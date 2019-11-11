5-year-old Filipino girl wins SBS National Languages Competition

Available in other languages

The winners of the SBS National Languages Competition for 2019 have been announced in an event that celebrates language learning across Australia.





The competition, run by SBS Radio, received nearly 3600 entries from language learners from across Australia in all age groups.





5-year-old, Hana Laan is the winnner for category A (4-7 years old).





Hana submitted a colourful drawing of her grandfather, grandmother, and uncle Justine. According to her, learning the language helps her to connect and communicate with them, and a way for her to express her love.





(L-R) Jewel Pastor (Hanna's mum), Hanna Laan and SBS radio broadcaster Claudette Centeno-Calixto during the NLC awarding ceremony. Source: SBS Filipino





Encouraging young kids to learn the language





Hana's mum, Jewel Pastor says reading books and watching shows in Filipino are great ways to increase children's exposure to the language.





"Hana finds it difficult sometimes, but [my husband and I] are persistent in teaching her," she tells SBS Filipino.





"To other parents who want their children to learn Filipino, just continue to speak to them using [our] language, even at home."





The SBS National Languages Competition 2019 is supported by Community Languages Australia and First Languages Australia and sponsored by the Australian National University.









