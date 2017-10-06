SBS Filipino

50-degree days for Melbourne and Sydney by the turn of the century

The sun reflects off of the CBD as it sets over Sydney, Monday, Jan. 31, 2011. Sydneysiders are being urged to stay cool and keep out of the sun, with the mercury tipped to soar dangerously over coming days. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy Source: AAP

Published 6 October 2017 at 12:50pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 2:43pm
By Samantha Beniac Brooks
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Melbourne and Sydney could be experiencing 50-degree days by the turn of the century. That's the warning in a new climate change study, that says Australian cities are on track for unprecedented extreme heat, even if the world meets its Paris climate change targets.

