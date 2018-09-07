SBS Filipino

50 women one voice, Circular Keys Chorus

50 women sing as one voice

Circular Keys Chorus at Eisteddod Source: Circular Keys Chorus

Published 7 September 2018 at 4:10pm, updated 7 September 2018 at 4:48pm
By Maridel Martinez
50 women from different parts of the world, who now call Sydney home have joined together to sing as one, the Circular Keys Chorus. This October, they will travel to St Louis, Missouri to compete at the Harmony Classic with some of the world's top small and medium choruses. Filipina Circular Keys Chorus member, Lissa Lao, shares us their story.

