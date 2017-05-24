50 years this month since pivotal '67 referendum

The 1967 referendum remains the nation's most successful public vote, although myths still persist about what it achieved.
Published 25 May 2017 at 9:56am, updated 25 May 2017 at 11:00am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Later this month, Australia will mark 50 years since the day the country overwhelmingly voted to change its racist laws regarding Indigenous people. Image: A photo from a 1967 march for the referendum (AAP)
Published 25 May 2017 at 9:56am, updated 25 May 2017 at 11:00am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share