SBS Filipino

50 years this month since pivotal '67 referendum

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_689116.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 May 2017 at 9:56am, updated 25 May 2017 at 11:00am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Later this month, Australia will mark 50 years since the day the country overwhelmingly voted to change its racist laws regarding Indigenous people. Image: A photo from a 1967 march for the referendum (AAP)

Published 25 May 2017 at 9:56am, updated 25 May 2017 at 11:00am
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 1967 referendum remains the nation's most successful public vote, although myths still persist about what it achieved.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul