5000 Poppies, tribute and remembrance

Lynn Berry and friends creating poppies for this coming Remembrance Day on ANZAC Day at The Federation Square Source: SBS Filipino/MMA
Published 27 April 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 27 April 2018 at 4:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It began as a personal tribute to their fathers who fought in World War 2, Lynn Berry and Margaret Knight decided to make a 120 crocheted poppies to “plant” at the Shrine of Remembrance for Remembrance Day in 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. From a 120 poppies it has grown into a community all over the globe, creating poppies to honor and remember those who served their countries in times of conflict and peace keeping missions. Lynn Berry looks back to 2015 when the first poppies were 'planted' https://5000poppies.wordpress.com/
