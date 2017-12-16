SBS Filipino

50th anniversary of former PM Harold Holt's disappearance

Harold Holt

Undated image from the home movies of former prime minister Harold Holt Source: AAP

Published 16 December 2017 at 1:27pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Maya Jamieson, James Elton-Pym
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A low key memorial is scheduled to be held this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the disappearance of Harold Holt, Australia's 17th Prime Minister.

He went missing while swimming off Cheviot Beach in Melbourne in 1967 and was never seen again. On the anniversary (17th Dec)of his disappearance, his political successors agree there's more to his legacy than his mysterious disappearance.

