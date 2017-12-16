50th anniversary of former PM Harold Holt's disappearance

He went missing while swimming off Cheviot Beach in Melbourne in 1967 and was never seen again. On the anniversary (17th Dec)of his disappearance, his political successors agree there's more to his legacy than his mysterious disappearance.
Undated image from the home movies of former prime minister Harold Holt Source: AAP
Published 16 December 2017 at 1:27pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:17am
By Maya Jamieson, James Elton-Pym
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A low key memorial is scheduled to be held this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of the disappearance of Harold Holt, Australia's 17th Prime Minister.
