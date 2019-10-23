SBS Filipino

6.3 magnitude aftershocks could last for several months in some parts of Mindanao: PHIVOLCS

SBS Filipino

Davao quake, Philippines, earthquake

Debris is scattered on the floor of a damaged building in Digos, Davao del Sur province, southern Philippines on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019. Source: AP Photo/Romell Bacongco

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 October 2019 at 12:13pm, updated 23 October 2019 at 12:31pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The continuing aftershocks in parts of Mindanao as a result of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake last week could last for several months, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Published 23 October 2019 at 12:13pm, updated 23 October 2019 at 12:31pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom