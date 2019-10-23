6.3 magnitude aftershocks could last for several months in some parts of Mindanao: PHIVOLCS
Debris is scattered on the floor of a damaged building in Digos, Davao del Sur province, southern Philippines on Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019. Source: AP Photo/Romell Bacongco
Published 23 October 2019
By Allen Estabillo


The continuing aftershocks in parts of Mindanao as a result of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake last week could last for several months, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
