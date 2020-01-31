7 in 10 women choose to stay in an abusive relationship

Seven in ten women abused by their partners choose not to leave - despite some experiencing shocking violence. Source: @FreshhConnection
Published 31 January 2020 at 12:24pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, seven in ten women abused by their partners choose not to leave - despite some experiencing shocking violence.
