7 in 10 women choose to stay in an abusive relationship

Seven in ten women abused by their partners choose not to leave - despite some experiencing shocking violence.

Source: @FreshhConnection

Published 31 January 2020 at 12:24pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, seven in ten women abused by their partners choose not to leave - despite some experiencing shocking violence.

