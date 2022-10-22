SBS Filipino

'A celebration of faith, culture and family': highlights the Filipinos' Christmas festivities

Pasko fest.jpg

Families from across Sydney and NSW take the chance to celebrate Christmas early at the two-day Philippine Christmas Festival at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour. Credit: SBS Filipino

Published 22 October 2022
By Annalyn Violata
'Filipinos are one of the torch-bearer for spreading the Christian faith, which is the root of our Christmas celebration, as well as our love for family and promoting the Filipino," says Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Ma Hellen De La Vega on the onset of the two-day Philippine Christmas Festival at Tumbalong Park in Sydney.

Highlights
  • The Philippine Christmas Festival is an opportunity to showcase the heritage, culture and tradition of Filipinos according to the Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen Dela Vega.
  • She also added that this kind of festival will help promote Philippine tourism.
  • She reiterated that Filipinos abroad including in Australia are the basic ambassadors of the Philippines.
ambassador hellen.jpg
PH Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen Dela Vega (2nd from left), along with Philippine Consulate Officials Consuls Emmanuel Guzman (far left) and Melanie Diano (4th from left), attends the Philippine Christmas Festival in Sydney.
l.jpg
