'A celebration of faith, culture and family': highlights the Filipinos' Christmas festivities

Highlights
- The Philippine Christmas Festival is an opportunity to showcase the heritage, culture and tradition of Filipinos according to the Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen Dela Vega.
- She also added that this kind of festival will help promote Philippine tourism.
- She reiterated that Filipinos abroad including in Australia are the basic ambassadors of the Philippines.
PH Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen Dela Vega (2nd from left), along with Philippine Consulate Officials Consuls Emmanuel Guzman (far left) and Melanie Diano (4th from left), attends the Philippine Christmas Festival in Sydney.
How to listen to this podcast Source: SBS