A Central Coast father's bond with daughters strengthened through music and flexible parenting

Highlights The importance of parenting is highly emphasized in the Philippine society.

Both parents play an integral role in rearing children.

Parents should find ways to strengthen bond with their children.

A father-and-daughters' special bond

“Kids will be kids only once in their life, let’s cherish that because as they grow they will have their own life,” points software engineer and father of two, Julius Carvajal.





For Carvajal's daughters, Julianna and Julianne, consider themselves as both ‘daddy’s girls’.





Mum Tiny Carvajal shares that it's important for her husband to have a special bond with their 12-year-old and six-year-old daughters.





Nearly a teenager, Julianna looks up to his dad and someday wants to find someone special like him.





"She would mention that when she gets older she wants to find someone who is like his dad who is very responsible and very caring," shares mum, Tiny Carvajal.





A big part of what makes the children's close relationship with their father is music.





"The kids gravitate around me especially when it comes to music. They both love to sing and I play the guitar," says dad, Julius Carvajal.





"We really bond through music. But at the same time, I am also starting to become strict as they are both growing now."





'We still plan to have another baby, but if not, we’re very happy and contented to have two beautiful girls and thank you for spending time with us especially with the kids and being a good father to them.' Credit: SBS Filipino

Flexible parenting

Studies show that in most if not all cultures, parenting is crucial in the rearing and lives of children as much as to parents.





It is common for many Filipino families to have an authoritative parenting but for Central Coast couple, Julius and Tiny, "we need to draw a line in whatever we do for our kids so they won’t get spoiled".





“My wife is stricter than me, but we always agree at how high the level of strictness we will be at as parents.”





"We usually speak about how we'll be disciplining the kids. When I am becoming so strict and he [Julius] is soft on things and things seem to be contradicting, I would ask him to just leave things to me," Mrs Carvajal says.



Special Father's Day

For the Carvajal kids, Father's Day is a time for them to recognise and celebrate their dad and his role for their family.





In Australia, Father's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of September.





Sisters Julianna at Julianne, prepares early for Father’s Day.





“I already made a card about 3 months ago and my message for Papa: Thank you for always helping us with everything that we’re doing and thank you for being a really good father to us and making time for us even if you’re too busy with work. I love you,” shares 12-year-old Julianna.





"Presents for father's day, need not be expensive and complex," says mummy Tiny adding, “the girls love arts so they use this to make crafts or cards for their dad."





"I am very thankful of Julies for how much effort he does to really bind with our kids."



