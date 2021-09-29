SBS Filipino

A child born in 2020 faces up to 24 times more natural disasters than their grandparents did

Chatten Abrera was 9 years old when Typhoon Yolanda happened, after eight years, he said he will never forget that day. (The Holy Cross Memorial Park ) Source: Getty Images

Published 29 September 2021 at 1:45pm
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A new report from Save the Children found that an average one year-old faces a future with up to 24 times more fires, floods, crop failures, droughts and heatwaves than their grandparents.

Highlights
  • The Philippines is among the most affected countries, as witnessed during Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan)
  • Not only will natural disasters occur more regularly in these countries, but they will also perpetuate existing inequalities such as poverty, discrimination, access to health and education, malnutrition, and exploitation.
  • Ella Simons is Australia's Youth Delegate at the United Nations Climate Youth Summit in Milan this week.
The report, "Born into the Climate Crisis" says  low and middle-income countries will be disproportionately affected, even though they contribute less to global emissions.

 

"If people, especially those leaders who are the most powerful ones don't take any action to tackle climate change, we will be expecting a completely miserable future. Especially for young people, because they are the most vulnerable ones" Chatten Abrera, 15 year old survivor of Philippines' Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan)

