A child born in 2020 faces up to 24 times more natural disasters than their grandparents did

Highlights The Philippines is among the most affected countries, as witnessed during Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan)

Not only will natural disasters occur more regularly in these countries, but they will also perpetuate existing inequalities such as poverty, discrimination, access to health and education, malnutrition, and exploitation.

Ella Simons is Australia's Youth Delegate at the United Nations Climate Youth Summit in Milan this week.

The report, "Born into the Climate Crisis" says low and middle-income countries will be disproportionately affected, even though they contribute less to global emissions.











"If people, especially those leaders who are the most powerful ones don't take any action to tackle climate change, we will be expecting a completely miserable future. Especially for young people, because they are the most vulnerable ones" Chatten Abrera, 15 year old survivor of Philippines' Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan)





Advertisement

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Follow us on Facebook for more stories















