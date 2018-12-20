SBS Filipino

A controversial year in foreign affairs

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop

Former Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (L) and Current Foreign Minister Marise Payne (R) = Source: AAP

Published 20 December 2018 at 11:46am, updated 20 December 2018 at 3:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
It has been a tumultuous year in foreign affairs for Australia, as one of Australia's longest-serving foreign ministers resigned from the portfolio after Scott Morrison became the new prime minister.

