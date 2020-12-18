A different kind of Carol this 2020

This year, we celebrate in a COVID-19 safe way
highlights:
- Carols by Candlelight will broadcast live on television and radio
- is available for visually impaired and with low vision.
- Fund raised from the Carols will be used to assist children who have low vision or visually impaired
'This is our biggest fundraiser that assists children with no or low vision. We are able to assist children live a normal independent life' Ron Hooton, CEO, Vision Australia
