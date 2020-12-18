SBS Filipino

A different kind of Carol this 2020

Carols by Candlelight, Christmas Eve, Vision impaired, COVID-19

Every year on Christmas Eve thousands of Australians gather to watch Carols by Candlelight. This year, 2020 Carols will have no live audience (file photo) Source: Carols by Candlelight, Vision Australia

Published 18 December 2020 at 4:13pm
By Maridel Martinez
Each year hundreds of people gather around on CHristmas Eve to celebrate the season with Carols by Candlelight

This year, we celebrate  
Carols by Candlelight 
in a COVID-19 safe way

highlights:

  • Carols by Candlelight will broadcast live on television and radio
  • Audio description 
     is available for visually impaired and with  low vision.
  • Fund raised from the Carols will be used to assist children who have low vision or visually impaired
'This is our biggest fundraiser that assists children with no or low vision. We are able to assist children live a normal independent life' Ron Hooton, CEO, Vision Australia

   

 

