A doctor who wants to share his blessings….

Published 14 February 2016 at 6:46pm, updated 16 February 2016 at 1:56pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Dr Cesar Sofocado is a Filipino-Australian medical practitioner based in Western Australia. He wants to help the many doctors who have asked him on how they can qualify as a doctor in Australia. Image: Dr. Cesar Sofocado, receiving his 'specialist qualification’ as a Fellow, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners o FRACGP (Supplied)

Dr. Sofocado hopes to share his blessings when he got his specialist qualification as a Fellow, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners or FRACGP.

 

 

