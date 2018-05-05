A fair dinkum search for frogcakes and pie floaters

The famous dictionary is turning 90 years old this year and says it wants to create a snapshot of how Australians speak.
Budgie smugglers on display on an old MTV Music Awards promotion in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 5 May 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 5 May 2018 at 1:50pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Oxford English Dictionary is calling on Australians to share their "Australianisms," otherwise known as a term or slang unique to the Australian lexicon.
Published 5 May 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 5 May 2018 at 1:50pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share