A faith-friendly workplace during Ramadan

In an increasingly diverse community, many workplaces are changing practices to help employees observe their faith during up to 30 days of fasting.
Published 19 June 2016 at 11:31am
By Gary Cox
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ramadan in Australia is a time for Muslims to reflect on their spirituality, and for those at work - to make some changes to their regular day. Image: Madina Aziz (left) preparing a Ramadan meal (SBS)
Published 19 June 2016 at 11:31am
By Gary Cox
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share