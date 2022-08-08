SBS Filipino

A family in Queensland shares the joy and challenges of teaching their native language to their children

Marco and his wife Bubbles Tamayo admit there is a big challenge in teaching their children their native language, it is a process to connect to their roots.

Published 8 August 2022 at 2:54pm
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Marco Tamayo a father of two is considering their learning session of native languages as a family bonding.

Highlights
  • Children born and race in other countries can be a multilingual
  • According to experts young children can absorb many things easily
  • Parents are urged to introduce their own culture and languages to children as way to reconnect to their roots
With the aim of not being alienated from their own native country Philippines, Marco and his wife Bubbles Tamayo from Gold Coast Queensland are starting to educate their children about their culture and native language Tagalog and Bisaya.

Both children Greightness 6 years old and Meighty 5, were born in New Zealand but race in Australia.

Marco revealed during an interview with SBS Filipino, that it is a challenge to teach their children about their native languages, however, every parent should understand that this is a way to reconnect their kids to their roots.
Marco and his wife Bubbles Tamayo consider their session to learn the Filipino dialect with their children as a family bonding.
"My children need to learn Tagalog and Bisaya because as Filipinos even if we live abroad, we go home and spent holidays with family back home."
