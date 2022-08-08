A family in Queensland shares the joy and challenges of teaching their native language to their children

Highlights Children born and race in other countries can be a multilingual

According to experts young children can absorb many things easily

Parents are urged to introduce their own culture and languages to children as way to reconnect to their roots

With the aim of not being alienated from their own native country Philippines, Marco and his wife Bubbles Tamayo from Gold Coast Queensland are starting to educate their children about their culture and native language Tagalog and Bisaya.





Both children Greightness 6 years old and Meighty 5, were born in New Zealand but race in Australia.





Marco revealed during an interview with SBS Filipino, that it is a challenge to teach their children about their native languages, however, every parent should understand that this is a way to reconnect their kids to their roots.



