A fashion show, dances and picnics: Christmas celebrations of Fil-Aus community groups in Sydney

Highlights Filipino community groups celebrated Christmas early around Sydney.

Unity is what the groups are calling for.

Groups hope that there will be more community events in the coming year.

Listen to the podcast here





LISTEN TO Fashion show, sayawan at picnic: Mga pagdiriwang ng Pasko ng Fil-Aus community groups sa Sydney SBS Filipino 23/12/2021 06:13 Play







Advertisement







A Christmas gathering hosted by the NARRA COOP, saw different versions of the Barong Tagalog making their debut under Yaman ng Dagat of the Mr Ginoo collection.





According to Albie Prias, President of the organisation, the objective of the fashion show was to introduce traditional Filipino clothing and Filipino designers like Olan Roque and Ruel Rivera to Australia.





A few of the pieces featured fabric and patterns from Mindanao.





Barong Tagalog Collection of Mr Gino-o Source: Bob Reyes











Source: Bob Reyes





The event also gave honour to the Mother and Father of the Year. Mr Leoncio Milo was awarded 'Charity Father of the Year', while Mrs Doris Ponferada was named 'Charity Mother' this year. Part of the awarding ceremony saw the introduction of parents who have been supportive and inspirational to the Filipino-Australian Community.





Source: Jim Kasif





Community leader and head of RGEMProductions and Management na si Rox Molavin thanked everyone for their participation throughout the year.





Supporters such as Jisoo Choi of PURE, fundraising activities were able to push through to help victims of the recent typhoon in the Philippines.





Source: Edinel Magtibay/SBS Filipino





Fiilipino games, dances and entertainment for senior citizens tool centre stage at the Christmas event hosts by Filipino Sports, Arts,and Recreational Club (FILSPARC). Parol or Christmas lanterns made of recycled materials were also featured during the said event.





Filipino food were sold in food stalls and according to the Cultural Director of the group, Marideth Laquian, they plan on doing the said event every year.





Source: PCC NSW





The Philippine Community Council (PCC) of NSW celebrated with a picnic in the park. COVID-safe packed lunches were handed out to everyone who joined the celebrations.





According to the President of the group, Alric Bulseco, they hope to do the same event every November again in Tumbalong Park.





Source: PASC Inc





The event PASC Inc was a concert featuring local artists.





International students were given early Christmas gifts through the Ayuda sa Kapwa charity event led by Marivic Flores.





There are more events to come up until the new year.



