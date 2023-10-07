A Filipino-Australian beauty queen is promoting a healthy lifestyle to prevent heart failure

Kristine Aldos Jerusalem.jpeg

Ms GlamourLook Australia 2022 Source: Kristine Aldos Jerusalem

According to the report, over 500,000 Australians are living with heart failure, and many more may not have received the proper diagnosis yet. An Australian first guide will be launched to expand awareness about this condition.

Key Points
  • As a beauty queen, Kristine Aldos Jerusalem advocates for a healthy lifestyle and also aims to be a good example to her kababayans.
  • Heart failure refers to a time when the heart can no longer meet the body's demands. The Australian first guide can be downloaded from the hearts4hearts website at hearts4heart.org.au.
  • Some of the symptoms to watch out for include shortness of breath, chest pain, weight gain, swelling of the legs and feet, sleep problems, and lack of energy, so early detection has been proven to reduce the risk of advanced heart failure.
Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

Share

