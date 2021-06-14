Physical inactivity increases risk of heart attack, expert warns

Dr Siegfried Perez, an emergency medicine physician from Queensland, warns the public not to overindulge on fatty and high cholesterol foods, and observe lifestyle modification. Because once the heart stops pumping, it's over.











Highlights





A health expert advises that sedentary lifestyle is a contributing factor to fat build-up around the abdomen. Belly fat increases the chance of heart attack.

Heart attack happens when a blood clot completely obstructs a coronary artery supplying blood to the heart muscle. This causes the heart muscle to die.

Be on alert of the typical and atypical symptoms of a heart attack.













