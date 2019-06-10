SBS Filipino

A gathering to share stories and Filipino food

Favourite game played by association

Published 10 June 2019 at 2:45pm, updated 11 June 2019 at 12:00pm
By Louie Tolentino
Presented by Louie Tolentino
An association of former residents of Kalumpang in Marikina Philippines, celebrated their 26th year in Sydney last Sunday.

For their annual celebration, they share stories and food familiar to residents of Marikina. It was also an opportunity to play their favourite pastime, bingo.  

