A giant leap for anti-ageing?

site_197_Filipino_656561.JPG

Published 31 March 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:16am
By Lydia Feng, Maya Jamieson
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Scientists believe they are a step closer to finding the key to reversing the ageing process. Their discovery could lead to a revolutionary anti-ageing drug that could help survivors of childhood cancers and even astronauts travelling to Mars.

Image: file image of hands (AAP)

