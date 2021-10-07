'A glimpse of hope': International students stuck in the Philippines welcome the recognition of Sinovac vaccine in Australia

Highlights Sinovac and Covishield have been recognised by the TGA, but is not approved for local immunisations

The decision to approve Sinovac has significant implications for travellers from south-east Asia, where it is the primary vaccine available.

The move brings Australia into line with its competitors in the international student market.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has recognised the Sinovac vaccine from China and Covishield, an Indian-made version of AstraZeneca — for incoming international travellers.



The change in regulations comes as Australia prepares to lift its ban on international travel for states with 80 per cent vaccination.





It's like winning a lottery for Nikki Angcao, a student visa holder, who has been dreaming to enter Australia for years.





"I got sick and contracted the virus last year so i decided to take any vaccine that is available for me during that time which is the Sinovac."





Her visa was granted with a partial scholarship at the University of Technology Sydney for her Master's degree in Information Systems. While still stuck in the Philippines, Nikki chose to take classes online and hoped it would not be long before she meet her classmates in an actual classroom in Sydney.





