SBS Filipino

'A glimpse of hope': International students stuck in the Philippines welcome the recognition of Sinovac vaccine in Australia

SBS Filipino

Filipino international students hopeful to get back to Australia

Filipino international students hopeful to get back to Australia Source: Nikki Angcao/Bench Gueco

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2021 at 2:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Australia's top drug regulator approves the Sinovac and Covidshield vaccine for incoming travellers.

Published 7 October 2021 at 2:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Edinel Magtibay, TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Sinovac and Covishield have been recognised by the TGA, but is not approved for local immunisations
  • The decision to approve Sinovac has significant implications for travellers from south-east Asia, where it is the primary vaccine available.
  • The move brings Australia into line with its competitors in the international student market.
Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration has recognised the Sinovac vaccine from China and Covishield, an Indian-made version of AstraZeneca — for incoming international travellers.
The change in regulations comes as Australia prepares to lift its ban on international travel for states with 80 per cent vaccination.

Advertisement
 

 

It's like winning a lottery for Nikki Angcao, a student visa holder, who has been dreaming to enter Australia for years.

"I got sick and contracted the virus last year so i decided to take any vaccine that is available for me during that time which is the Sinovac."

Her visa was granted with a partial scholarship at the University of Technology Sydney for her Master's degree in Information Systems. While still stuck in the Philippines, Nikki chose to take classes online and hoped it would not be long before she meet her classmates in an actual classroom in Sydney.

 ALSO READ

READ MORE

Industries that rely on international students are thrilled to restore the third biggest export sector in the country

Warning against questionable online classes targeting international students outside of Australia



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?