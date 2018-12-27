SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen A grandmother fights to keep her grandsons 'loud and lively'Play08:17SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Sue Tantaro and her grandsons Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.17MB)Published 28 December 2018 at 9:08am, updated 28 December 2018 at 9:30amBy Abby DinhamPresented by Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A family in Melbourne's West is preparing to head to Italy to seek treatment for a genetic disorder that, so far, has no cure - and only limited treatment options in Australia.Published 28 December 2018 at 9:08am, updated 28 December 2018 at 9:30amBy Abby DinhamPresented by Claudette Centeno-CalixtoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesYoung cousins Anthony, Jakob and Lukas all have Duchenne muscular dystrophy.Their grandmother, Sue Tantaro, is hoping to use her Italian heritage to get access to a new drug available only in Europe.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom