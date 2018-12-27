SBS Filipino

A grandmother fights to keep her grandsons 'loud and lively'

Muscular Dystrophy

Sue Tantaro and her grandsons Source: SBS

Published 28 December 2018 at 9:08am, updated 28 December 2018 at 9:30am
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
A family in Melbourne's West is preparing to head to Italy to seek treatment for a genetic disorder that, so far, has no cure - and only limited treatment options in Australia.

Young cousins Anthony, Jakob and Lukas all have Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Their grandmother, Sue Tantaro, is hoping to use her Italian heritage to get access to a new drug available only in Europe.

