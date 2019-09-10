A kickstart to the bushfire season and worse is likely, experts warn

Smoke haze from local bushfires obscures the skyline on the beach at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast Source: AAP
Published 10 September 2019 at 11:10am, updated 10 September 2019 at 3:27pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Large areas of northern New South Wales and southern Queensland have been placed under a total fire ban with hot and windy conditions. As the arrival of Spring heralds a new bushfire season, the protracted drought throughout eastern Australia has increased the likelihood of catastrophic bushfires.
