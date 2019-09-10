SBS Filipino

A kickstart to the bushfire season and worse is likely, experts warn

SBS Filipino

Smoke haze from local bushfires obscures the skyline on the beach at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast

Smoke haze from local bushfires obscures the skyline on the beach at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 September 2019 at 11:10am, updated 10 September 2019 at 3:27pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Large areas of northern New South Wales and southern Queensland have been placed under a total fire ban with hot and windy conditions. As the arrival of Spring heralds a new bushfire season, the protracted drought throughout eastern Australia has increased the likelihood of catastrophic bushfires.

Published 10 September 2019 at 11:10am, updated 10 September 2019 at 3:27pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom