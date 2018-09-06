SBS Filipino

A matter of life and death: making Australia's health system less daunting

SBS Filipino

An English class visits Shoalhaven Memorial hospital, NSW

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 September 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:19pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Amanda Copp
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Navigating the health system when you are sick can be difficult, particularly when English is not your first language. Image: An English class visits Shoalhaven Memorial hospital, NSW (SBS)

Published 6 September 2018 at 1:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:19pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Amanda Copp
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
That's led to calls to simplify communication, with doctors and nurses urged to think about how they speak with patients

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom