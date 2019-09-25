A Melbourne cafe run entirely in sign language

Around 20,000 people use Australian Sign Language, known as Auslan, to communicate every day.
Rafael Billamer (R) at Tradeblock cafe in Melbourne Source: SBS
Published 26 September 2019 at 9:14am, updated 26 September 2019 at 9:18am
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A cafe in Victoria operating entirely in Auslan, is inviting the hearing community to join in, while giving Deaf students the chance to gain practical skills and qualifications at the same time.
Published 26 September 2019 at 9:14am, updated 26 September 2019 at 9:18am
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share