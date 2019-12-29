A new chance in life: From giving up to inspiring others

That was about three months prior to her signing up to join her first beauty pageant at the age of 49. Her life takes a 360 degree turn and was inspired upon watching Miss World Australia as a guest in one of the television shows. Right there she searched online for Australian pageantry.





Notwithstanding the fact what the result maybe, Analieze signed up to compete for Miss Diamond Australia in 2018, and true to life's unexpected surprises, she won the title.





Miss Diamond Australia 2018 Analieze Bella Newton Source: Supplied





"The main push (in entering pageantry) is perhaps, I wanna do something for me. I felt like I spend a lot of time doing things for people and I felt like I want to do something for me especially when after my second husband left me, I mean, God knows best. It happens for a really good reason. I found myself, I want to push myself to do something for me," shares Miss Diamond Ambassador Australia 2018.





As the pageantry late-bloomer found herself, she too has discovered something dear to her - the homeless. She has started volunteering for the homeless feeding program at Parramatta Park in NSW.





Analieze is not new to struggles as she grew up poor in the Philippines. As an adult, Analieze was a single mother for many years; she might not have been homeless but she has experienced having to line up for food vouchers at charity organisations to be able to feed herself and sometimes needed help to have her dues paid. These were not her happiest years and having experienced these situations, she realises how important it is to be able to give back and help people less fortunate.





Her struggles have only kept Analieze Bella Newton strong and determined to help others Source: Supplied





"I had my struggles. People might know me as someone who look good with her dresses, people don't know there's so much I have gone through in life to be where I am now," an emotional Analieze Bella Newton.





I always tell people, you have to be kind to everyone you meet because you really don't know the struggles that they've been through, how they reach to the point where they are.

Ms Australia World National Finalist 2020 Source: Elegantography





Advocating to inspire others in particular women and children to find their selves and do what they love, the mother-of-one who was once "I'm done with life" is competing for her second pageant as she prepares for the Ms World Australia National Title in May 2020.





