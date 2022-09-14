A new face on Australia's coins

Highlights
- The first step is for the Royal Australian Mint to consult with its British counterpart to obtain a portrait of King Charles III.
- Buckingham Palace will then approve the image, and there will be testing before the roll out of production.
- The new coins will be expected to reach Australian banks, pockets, purses and registers sometime next year
The Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon says that although there has been a gradual decline in the need for coins over the years, their relevance remains.
LISTEN TO
Your dollar coin can change lives
SBS Filipino
04/09/202007:49