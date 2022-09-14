A new face on Australia's coins

Highlights The first step is for the Royal Australian Mint to consult with its British counterpart to obtain a portrait of King Charles III.

Buckingham Palace will then approve the image, and there will be testing before the roll out of production.

The new coins will be expected to reach Australian banks, pockets, purses and registers sometime next year

The Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon says that although there has been a gradual decline in the need for coins over the years, their relevance remains.









