A new face on Australia's coins

Published 14 September 2022 at 4:19pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Maridel Martinez
From next year, new coins will see the face of King Charles III on one side.

Highlights
  • The first step is for the Royal Australian Mint to consult with its British counterpart to obtain a portrait of King Charles III.
  • Buckingham Palace will then approve the image, and there will be testing before the roll out of production.
  • The new coins will be expected to reach Australian banks, pockets, purses and registers sometime next year
The Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon says that although there has been a gradual decline in the need for coins over the years, their relevance remains.




Your dollar coin can change lives

