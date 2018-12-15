A new legal advocacy group for LGBTIQ+ Australians

The organisation, Equality Australia, says the LGBTIQ+ community still faces a lot of discrimination, and that it will strive to stick up for those who experience it.
Anna Brown (front) and members of Equality Australia Source: SBS
Published 15 December 2018 at 11:23am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:37pm
By Gareth Boreham, Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The country's first national not-for-profit LGBTIQ+ legal advocacy group has been launched, one year after the passing of Australia's marriage equality legislation.
