A new legal advocacy group for LGBTIQ+ Australians

Equality Australia

Anna Brown (front) and members of Equality Australia Source: SBS

Published 15 December 2018 at 11:23am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:37pm
The country's first national not-for-profit LGBTIQ+ legal advocacy group has been launched, one year after the passing of Australia's marriage equality legislation.

The organisation, Equality Australia, says the LGBTIQ+ community still faces a lot of discrimination, and that it will strive to stick up for those who experience it.

