SBS Filipino

A new study on the effects of antibiotics on pregnancy

SBS Filipino

pregnant woman having medical examination

pregnant woman having medical examination Source: Hero Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 February 2018 at 12:34pm, updated 9 February 2018 at 12:40pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research suggests that mothers who take antiobiotics during pregnancy could be exposing their children to a higher risk of infection and hospitalisation. But doctors are urging caution, saying that GPs shouldn't - for now at least - change the way they prescribe antibiotics to pregnant women.

Published 9 February 2018 at 12:34pm, updated 9 February 2018 at 12:40pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul