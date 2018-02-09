A new study on the effects of antibiotics on pregnancy

pregnant woman having medical examination Source: Hero Images
Published 9 February 2018 at 12:34pm, updated 9 February 2018 at 12:40pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research suggests that mothers who take antiobiotics during pregnancy could be exposing their children to a higher risk of infection and hospitalisation. But doctors are urging caution, saying that GPs shouldn't - for now at least - change the way they prescribe antibiotics to pregnant women.
