A Perth hotel is offering a 'digital detox' package to guests

Nomophobia is the fear of being without a mobile phone. Source: Getty Images
Published 21 November 2019 at 11:46am, updated 21 November 2019 at 2:23pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A hotel in Perth is offering a ‘digital detox’ package, where guests hand over their electronic devices for a minimum of 12 hours starting at 7 in the evening until 7 in the morning to give them a break from the screen.
Published 21 November 2019 at 11:46am, updated 21 November 2019 at 2:23pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
