A 'pretty sad' Christmas for some international students

"I would have planned to come home to celebrate Christmas but because we are in the middle of the pandemic and there are border restrictions it will not happen. As an international student, Christmas is a bit sad for me because there are limited things to do and I can't be with my parents and siblings to celebrate it. "





This is how Christmas feels like for Kimberly Mitchiko who has been studying in Australia for two years.





She adds she greatly missed the presence of her family especially their fun Christmas celebration in the Philippines.





"Just the presence of my family during Christmas makes me miss it. I also miss our loud and colourful celebration there."





International student Kimberly Mitchiko Source: Kimberly Mitchiko











Meanwhile, for Quennie Evalaroza who recently returned to work after losing her livelihood due to the pandemic, although the year has been a challenge, she is grateful to the Filipinos who helped them.





"I was able to return to work after 6 months of having no job. Fortunately, there are Filipinos who were ready to help us. We also sold dishes and many Filipinos bought them. I also made business logos. Life is hard so we must find ways to earn . "





For her Christmas is a time of thanksgiving.





"Christmas reminds me of how blessed I am. Its like a pause button. It's time to give thanks for what we have. Even though we went through difficulties, we look back and say thank God I reached this day. It's a season of giving thanks to God and celebrate life. "





Queenie adds that she celebrated Christmas with her fellow Pinays and they had a simple dinner.







International student Queenie Source: Queenie Evalagoroza





Noemi Vito, on the other hand, prefers to work this Christmas because she is chasing the holiday pay.





"I usually work every Christmas because I chase the holiday pay. As an international student tuition fees are expensive, I need the extra money."





She revelas she has not been able to spend Christmas in the Philippines for three years and has completely missed her two children.







International student Noemi Vito Source: Noemi Vito







"This year I'm spending my Christmas at the aged care. I celebrate my Christmas by comforting the residents at work because visitations are limited due to COVID."





She says she is constantly praying that the border would open so that people can travel to see their loved ones.





She encourages international students to remain strong in the face of trials.





"Just stay strong. These are just struggles. This shall pass. All your hard work will soon pay off."





