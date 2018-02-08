SBS Filipino

A proud family of new citizens from Wanneroo

SBS Filipino

Jhun Rueca and wife, daughter

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 3:31pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The northern suburb of Wanneroo in Perth holds a huge citizenship cermony every Australia Day. In its most recent one, 32 new Filipino residents became Australians, the most number across Australia. Image: Jhun Rueca, flanked by wife Shiela, left, and eldest daughter Camrynlei.

Published 8 February 2018 at 3:23pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 3:31pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jhun Rueca, a resident since 2010, and his wife and eldest daughter belong to the group.

He shares their story.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul