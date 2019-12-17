SBS Filipino

A rough ride from shareholders for Westpac directors at AGM

SBS Filipino

Shareholders at the Westpac Annual General Meeting

Shareholders at the Westpac Annual General Meeting Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2019 at 12:19pm
By Ben Madden
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The board of major Australian bank Westpac faced shareholders at their annual general meeting for the first time since being charged with breaching anti-money laundering laws 23 million times; and their shareholders did not hold back

Published 17 December 2019 at 12:19pm
By Ben Madden
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom