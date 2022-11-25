A seafarer's home away from home

Highlights There are around 50,000 registered merchant ships in the world.

Majority of seafarers are from the Philippines followed by Russia, Indonesia, China and India.

The Stella Maris Seafarers' Centre is open for to seafarers.

Seamus Quin, the president of Stella Maris Seafarers’ Centre , describes the hub as "home away from home," and a place where seafarers can find comfort, relax, recharge and reconnect.





"We have a chapel where people can pray - no matter your nationality or faith, it is open for everyone," he shares.





Because most seafarers are paid in American dollars, the centre has Australian currency available for exchange.





"We exchange their money to Australian dollars so they can buy food. We have a shop stocked with essential items and souvenirs to bring home," Lee-Anne Diano, who oversees the day to day needs of the centre, says.



The centre has a bar, recreation area, souvenir shop and a garden where the seafarers can unwind. It provides a 'home away from home' atmosphere for the seafarers who spend many months at sea. Credit: provided by Stella Maris Seafarers Centre

COVID changed everything

When the COVID pandemic hit and every port and city was in lockdown, merchant ships continued bringing in essential items such as food and medicine. However, crew members were not allowed to disembark and did not have access to a lot of things. This changed how the centre operated.





Quin shares, "The whole world turned upside down for us. We weren’t allowed in the ships, and they weren’t allowed to leave the ships. We communicated with them through social media and telephone calls, but we had to change the way we did things.





"We organised care packs through the help of civic organisations and we would leave them at the bottom of the ship for pick up."



"When COVID hit we organised care packs to bring to the seafarers who were not allowed to disembark." Credit: provided by Stella Maris Seafarers Centre

Bringing essentials to essential workers

The lockdown meant only staff were able to obtain special permits and carry out the centre’s work. They coordinated with relevant agencies like the Australian Maritime Safety Board to ensure that vital services were delivered.





The staff was able to provide prescription medication to seafarers through Seamus’ son, a Melbourne-based GP.





After verifying their identity, medical condition and medication, the scripts were ordered from the local pharmacy and delivered once the ships docked. It was a pooling of very limited resources that helped them survive.





Many seafarers were unable to access the COVID vaccine and Diano, who is also a registered nurse, made herself available to anyone who needed a jab.





She says, "I would prepare the vaccines and we would travel to the docks and give anyone who needed a vaccine.





"Until today, we continue to provide this service with a third, or sometimes, even fourth dose and it helps them to get home. That’s what its about, to make sure they get home to their families."



Registered nurse Lee-Anne Diano gave the seafarers their COVID vaccines when they were not allowed to leave the ship. Today, they continue to provide seafarers with a second, third or fourth dose of the COVID vaccine. Credit: provided by Stella Maris Seafarers' Centre

Pinoy seafarers and friends

For more than a decade, Filipino June Villadolid has been working at sea.





When he met the love of his life, he decided to spend more time on land.





Along with his wife and child, they now call Melbourne home.





While he has since retired, he couldn’t leave the seaman in him behind. After a year of volunteer work, June is now employed as Stella Maris’ Seafarer Welfare officer.





Villadolid says, "I will always be a seaman. Working here gives me the opportunity to reconnect with my fellow seafarers and share good memories."





He says that for his fellow Filipino seafarers, the chapel has become one of the most important areas in the centre.





"Many seafarers, mostly Filipinos and Catholics would ask us for a priest to bless their ships, particularly when someone dies at sea."





Holy water is made available at the entrance of the chapel for them to bring aboard their ships.





"They feel more secure when they have a bottle of holy water with them. Faith is an integral part of a seafarer's life."



"Many seafarers do not have wi-fi access in the sea, calls via satellite phones can cost from $1.00 US per minute. The centre provides them local SIM cards to call home," Diano shares. Credit: provided by Stella Maris Seafarers Centre

Ka-bayan

Villadolid shares, "Many Filipinos feel more comfortable when they are able to express themselves in their own language. They are able to share all their concerns and problems with me as I can relate and speak Filipino."





Supporting seafarers when it comes to collecting back wages from overseas, Villadolid shares that they try to do their best for the workers because "Life at sea is very difficult and we are here to make sure they get all the help and support they deserve."



'It is important for the seafarers to know that they can also talk to someone. the chapel is open to everyone regardless of belief or faith' Seamus Quinn Credit: provided by Stella Maris Seafarers Centre

Love is an open door

It was love that led volunteers to the Stella Maris Seafarers Centre in Melbourne.





Quinn, who has been volunteering for the past forty-five years, a childhood crush motivated him to join the centre.





"I was seventeen years old when I started volunteering. I saw the work they did and was inspired to help."





He outgrew his childhood crush and moved on to his now-wife Jo who he also met at the centre.





Together they continue to serve the centre.





"I saw her one time at the front of the stage talking and that was it. Since then, we haven’t stopped volunteering."





Diano served as a volunteer for thirty eight years before she became a paid staff in December 5, 2021.





It was her husband, a Filipino and retired seaman that brought her to the Collins Street centre.





"We came into the centre with a friend of his - a seaman who needed to exchange foreign currency. We walked into the centre and spoke with some women who approached me about volunteering."




