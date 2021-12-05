'I feel a sense of achievement': A Sydney-based Filipino student shares volunteering journey

Highlights December 5 is International Volunteer Day (IVD).

IVD aims to raise awareness of the crucial role volunteers play in responding to challenges that the world faces.

Across Australia, an estimate of nearly 6 million (5.897 million) people, including fellow Filipino Ria Alcedo, volunteer through an organisation annually.

International Volunteer Day is being held on December 5 annually as mandated by the UN General Assembly.





Ria Alcedo has been volunteering for a homeless hostel for the past 3 years as part of being a member of the Catholic Asian Students Society and she finds it very fulfilling whenever she's able to help in her own little way. She has also volunteered for an event of the Cancer Council.











The UNSW student encourages others including fellow students like herself to volunteer as "not only it can improve your resume and provides you with better job prospects and connections; volunteering can also offer a whole lot of fun experiences and it can teach you with life skills that you can not get from staying in your room and buried in your books 24/7."





