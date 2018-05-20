Volunteering tantamount to self-fulfillment and greater good







This week from 21–27 May 2018, Australia celebrates National Volunteer Week to acknowledge the generous contribution of the nation’s volunteers. Thousands of events will be held across the country to say thank you to the 6 million Australians who volunteer their time.





Richard Libunao, president of the UTS-Catholic Asian Students Society, makes sure that he calendars all his university and personal activities so he can give time to volunteer once a week if his busy schedule permits it.





As this year's National Volunteer Week's theme, " Give a little. Change a lot.", Richard Libunao says that "to be involved in something that I feel is, contributing to something greater than myself, it makes yourself proud and it fulfills and completes you (as a human being).





Richard Libunao (front, far right) together with other student volunteers from other universities in Sydney (Supplied by Richard Libunao) Source: Supplied by Richard Libunao









