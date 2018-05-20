Volunteering tantamount to self-fulfillment and greater good

National Volunteer Week Richard Libunao

Richard Libunao (middle) with fellow student volunteers Stasia Hendrawan and Clara Chong Source: Supplied by Richard Libunao

Published 20 May 2018 at 12:31pm, updated 20 May 2018 at 12:51pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
"To know that you are contributing and helping out in the community especially those people who are not as fortunate as you, it fulfills you and it should be something that everyone should get involved with," describes student volunteer Richard Libunao of how he feels about volunteering.

This week from 21–27 May 2018, Australia celebrates National Volunteer Week to acknowledge the generous contribution of the nation’s volunteers. Thousands of events will be held across the country to say thank you to the 6 million Australians who volunteer their time. 

Richard Libunao, president of the UTS-Catholic Asian Students Society, makes sure that he calendars all his university and personal activities so he can give time to volunteer once a week if his busy schedule permits it.

As this year's National Volunteer Week's theme, "Give a little. Change a lot.", Richard Libunao says that "to be involved in something that I feel is, contributing to something greater than myself, it makes yourself proud and it fulfills and completes you (as a human being).

National Volunteer Week Richard Libunao
Richard Libunao (front, far right) together with other student volunteers from other universities in Sydney (Supplied by Richard Libunao) Source: Supplied by Richard Libunao


