SBS Filipino

'I feel a sense of achievement': Volunteering to help out in the community

SBS Filipino

National Volunteer Week

Filipino student volunteer Ria Alcedo (middle) with student volunteers Cornelius Bong (left) and Sudham Perera. Source: Supplied by Ria Alcedo

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 May 2018 at 11:52am, updated 5 December 2021 at 12:43pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"I feel a sense of achievement whenever I volunteer, it greatly improves my self-esteem and self-confidence," shares student volunteer Ria Alcedo of the benefits of volunteering.

Published 20 May 2018 at 11:52am, updated 5 December 2021 at 12:43pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • December 5 is International Volunteer Day (IVD).
  • IVD aims to raise awareness of the crucial role volunteers play in responding to challenges that the world faces.
  • Across Australia, an estimate of nearly 6 million (5.897 million) people, including fellow Filipino Ria Alcedo, volunteer through an organisation annually.
International Volunteer Day is being held on December 5 annually as mandated by the UN General Assembly.

Ria Alcedo has been volunteering for a homeless hostel for the past 3 years as part of being a member of the Catholic Asian Students Society and she finds it very fulfilling whenever she's able to help in her own little way. She has also volunteered for an event of the Cancer Council.

 

 

 

Listen to the Podcast

LISTEN TO
'I feel a sense of achievement': Volunteering to help out in the community image

'I feel a sense of achievement': Volunteering to help out in the community

SBS Filipino

20/05/201811:22


The UNSW student encourages others including fellow students like herself to volunteer as "not only it can improve your resume and provides you with better job prospects and connections; volunteering can also offer a whole lot of fun experiences and it can teach you with life skills that you can not get from staying in your room and buried in your books 24/7."

Related stories

Volunteering tantamount to self-fulfillment and greater good

Pagboboluntaryo, pagtulong sa kapwa habang nakakahanap ng katuparan para sa sarili: Ria Alcedo

Pagboboluntaryo katumbas ng saya para sa sarili at higit na kabutihan ng lahat



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom