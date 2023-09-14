LISTEN TO THE PODCAST A second chance at Forever SBS Filipino 14/09/2023 26:32 Play

Roy had a painful separation and was hesitant to open his heart again. However, fate had other plans for him when he met Dhang. Dhang, who had lost her husband to a stroke three years ago, was a widow. Roy and Dhang's former husband were good friends, and they knew each other. They felt an undeniable connection and shared their stories of loss and healing. By supporting and loving each other, they found solace and a new beginning together.





