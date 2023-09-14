A second chance at Forever

Roy and Dhag

Love the second time around

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Love can come into our lives when we least expect it, and sometimes, it's even more profound and enduring the second time around. In today's Love Down Under episode, we feature the heartwarming story of Roy and Dhang.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
LDU ROY LOVE THE SECOND TIME image

A second chance at Forever

SBS Filipino

14/09/202326:32
Roy had a painful separation and was hesitant to open his heart again. However, fate had other plans for him when he met Dhang. Dhang, who had lost her husband to a stroke three years ago, was a widow. Roy and Dhang's former husband were good friends, and they knew each other. They felt an undeniable connection and shared their stories of loss and healing. By supporting and loving each other, they found solace and a new beginning together.


'Love Down Under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series which features love, relationship, and family stories.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medical staff being taught intubation

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 14 September 2023

MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png

Newly arrived Filipino Nurses in Ballarat share the opportunities they've found in the regional area

The daily battle with the rising cost-of-living has been highlighted in a new report by Anglicare Australia.

Why it costs more to be poor?

Victoria has recorded 179 new cases of coronavirus and nine deaths in the past 24 hours.

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 13 September 2023