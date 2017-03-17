SBS Filipino

A show of support for immigration detainees on the 'Welcome Tree'

Published 18 March 2017 at 9:31am
By Kristina Zarich
Source: SBS
An art installation on Sydney Harbour is giving people the opportunity to show support for asylum seekers and refugees in Australia's offshore processing camps. Image: Messages on the Welcome Tree. (c/o People Just Like Us)

The project allows passers-by to write messages to people in detention on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island and Nauru, and display them on the "Welcome Tree".

