A smaller Australia but a more dependent one: 2021 Intergenerational Report

The intergenerational report is released roughly every five years, and it's intended to guide government spending over decades.





This one shows more people will need to rely on the government - and there will be fewer people to keep the economy working.





The Australian government has released the 2021 Intergenerational Report ((IGR)).

Thanks to the pandemic, the report shows Australia is heading towards a major post-pandemic pinch.

That's because migration to Australia has plummeted in pandemic times, and slowing birth rates are not able to keep up with an ageing population.







