A smaller Australia but a more dependent one: 2021 Intergenerational Report

Intergenerational Report IGR

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg holds a copy of the 2021 Intergenerational Report. Source: Getty Images

Published 29 June 2021 at 11:57am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:29pm
By Anna Henderson, Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Australia is going to be smaller, and the population will age more rapidly - that is the snapshot from the Federal Treasury.

The intergenerational report is released roughly every five years, and it's intended to guide government spending over decades.

This one shows more people will need to rely on the government - and there will be fewer people to keep the economy working.

Highlights

  • The Australian government has released the 2021 Intergenerational Report ((IGR)).
  • Thanks to the pandemic, the report shows Australia is heading towards a major post-pandemic pinch.
  • That's because migration to Australia has plummeted in pandemic times, and slowing birth rates are not able to keep up with an ageing population.
 

