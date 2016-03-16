A Song to Help Start the First Step Conversation

Here is the song link - https://www.reverbnation.com/rpk/songs/3019970
Published 16 March 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 16 March 2016 at 3:21pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Australian singer songwriter Rick Hart has dedicated his song 'Levon Helm' to help start the conversation about responsible alcohol consumption and along with First Step's Bryan Ambrosius they aim to create conversations that could save lives from addiction Image: Bryan Ambrosius (left) Rick Hart (right) at SBS Studios Melbourne, Federation Square
