A year after the Aged Care Royal Commission, the government accused of not doing enough

Highlights In its final report, the Royal Commission was scathing of the sector and its inability to meet the needs of elderly residents

The report found significant evidence of neglect and Inadequate patient-to-roster ratios highlighted as a major issue at the time.

Engagement with residents is also an area still in need of improvement according to advocates, who say many residents feel like they're not being heard

Protesters in Victoria demanded the federal government take action on low wages, poor work conditions, and severe under-staffing.















