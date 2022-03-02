SBS Filipino

A year after the Aged Care Royal Commission, the government accused of not doing enough

SBS Filipino

Aged Care, Reform, Filipino News, Royal Commission Aged Care

Protesters in Victoria demanding the federal government take action on aged care on low wages, poor work condition and and severe under-staffing Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2022 at 2:46pm, updated 3 March 2022 at 11:10am
By Dom Vukovic
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A year on after the Royal Commission into Aged Care released its 148 recommendations for sweeping changes of the industry, nursing groups say not enough has been done to implement them.

Published 2 March 2022 at 2:46pm, updated 3 March 2022 at 11:10am
By Dom Vukovic
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • In its final report, the Royal Commission was scathing of the sector and its inability to meet the needs of elderly residents
  • The report found significant evidence of neglect and Inadequate patient-to-roster ratios highlighted as a major issue at the time.
  • Engagement with residents is also an area still in need of improvement according to advocates, who say many residents feel like they're not being heard
Protesters in Victoria demanded the federal government take action on low wages, poor work conditions, and severe under-staffing.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?