A year like no other: homeschooling children

homeschooling

Alex Oo Source: Supplied

Published 14 January 2021 at 9:43am
By Bianca Healey
Presented by Annalyn Violata
As guardian to his two nephews, Sydney man Alex Oo always hoped to do the best he could.

But juggling work while his children struggled at school was tough - until a year like no other forced them all to stay home.

 

